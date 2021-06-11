HAL students complete Math Olympiad Program

The fourth and fifth grade Palisades Elementary School math High Ability Learners classes were among the approximately 100,000 students worldwide to participate this year in the Math Olympiad Program.

The students participated in a series of five monthly contests of five problems each from November to March.

The students were challenged to solve unusual and difficult math problems and to think creatively. They worked hard, said Jill Grant, HAL facilitator.

All students were recognized with certificates for their participation.

The team champions and trophy winners this year were fifth graders Elian Bares and Coby Winterboer with tied scores of 20/25. They were also awarded the “Silver Pin” for finishing in the 90th to 97th percentiles of all participants.

The embroidered patch is awarded to those in the top 50% of all participants. Those that received patches were: Elian Bares, top 10%; Coby Winterboer, top 10%; Kannen Kopetzky, to 20%; Luke Sallee, top 20%; Grant Zemunsky, top 20%; Hunter Upton, top 25%; Samantha Cheleen, top 30%; Kerrigan Kava, top 30%; Owen Lentsch, top 30%; Eli Smith, top 30%; Gavyn Codr, top 40%; Braden Kozak, top 40%; Ty Bartling, top 40%; Robert Given, top 40%; Ashtyn Anderson, top 50%; Logan Essington, top 50%.

