Hammers celebrates 50 years with American Legion

Larry Hammers receives his 50-year Legion membership pin Feb. 24 at Gretna American Legion Post 216.

Hammers joined the U.S. Navy in August of 1965, serving for four years. He was a technician and air crewman, hunting submarines in the South China Sea in the Vietnam War. He spent time in Jacksonville, Florida, and Newfoundland, Canada, and was deployed to the Philippines and Spain.

He left the service in 1969 as a Petty Officer Third Class. He had qualified for Petty Officer Second Class but did not want to extend his enlistment.

“It was four years I didn’t want and four years I was really glad I went,” he said. “I was in at a bad time with Vietnam, but I was very lucky that I was never shot at.”

Hammers joined the Legion in 1971. After active involvement in the Greenwood/Ashland/Lincoln area, Hammers and his wife moved to Gretna in 1996, joining Gretna American Legion Post 216.

Hammers said though he is not “real active” in the Legion these days, he enjoys the bar and the shuffleboard and bags tournaments put on there.

“The Legion is doing just great,” Hammers said. “The Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion work their rear ends off. Everybody connected, they’re just doing a fantastic job.”

