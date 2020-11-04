Herring, Alexander elected to Gretna City Council

Incumbent Logan Herring will enter another term as Ward 1 representative on the Gretna City Council in December.

Herring was first elected to the seat in 2016.

"I'm just really excited and glad that the people in my district trust me with another four years," he said. "I'm ready to get back to work."

On Tuesday, Herring received 519 votes or 51.69%, according to numbers shared at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday by the Sarpy County Election Commission. Numbers are unofficial, with remaining early, Election Day and provisional ballots expected to be released at 1 p.m. Friday.

"I think I'm most looking forward to getting to meet the new members of the council and to just keep working on what we have been for the last four years and keep pushing forward."

Herring will be joined by newcomer Kara Alexander, who will represent Ward 2.

She fills the seat vacated by Angie Lauritsen, who did not re-file, instead running a campaign for mayor.

"I just want to thank everybody that supported me," Alexander said. "I had a lot of grassroots, local support.