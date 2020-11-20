HETRA receives Karnett Trust Grant to fund Life Skills Training Program

Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy was recently awarded a $48,320 grant from United Way of the Midlands Karnett Trust.

The Karnett Family Trust Grant is administered by United Way of the Midlands and is open to 501©(3) nonprofit organizations in Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie counties to fund programs focused on care, education and training of children with intellectual/developmental disabilities in the Omaha metropolitan area.

The funding will support HETRA’s Life Skills Training Program, which provides services to individuals with disabilities working to increase their skill sets and become more independent in their everyday lives.

Educational and work experiences with HETRA’s equine partners in the barn environment are tailored to teach skills such as communication, teamwork and responsibility.

22% of adults in Nebraska are diagnosed with some type of disability. These individuals make $10,000 less in median earnings per year than those without a disability.

Parents and caregivers are searching for life skills and prevocational training programs that offer new approaches to development and education.