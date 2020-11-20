HETRA receives Karnett Trust Grant to fund Life Skills Training Program

Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy was recently awarded a $48,320 grant from United Way of the Midlands Karnett Trust.
The Karnett Family Trust Grant is administered by United Way of the Midlands and is open to 501©(3) nonprofit organizations in Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie counties to fund programs focused on care, education and training of children with intellectual/developmental disabilities in the Omaha metropolitan area.
The funding will support HETRA’s Life Skills Training Program, which provides services to individuals with disabilities working to increase their skill sets and become more independent in their everyday lives.
Educational and work experiences with HETRA’s equine partners in the barn environment are tailored to teach skills such as communication, teamwork and responsibility.
22% of adults in Nebraska are diagnosed with some type of disability. These individuals make $10,000 less in median earnings per year than those without a disability.
Parents and caregivers are searching for life skills and prevocational training programs that offer new approaches to development and education.
HETRA’s equine-based campus provides a hands-on learning experience where development takes place through an expanse of activities found in a unique environment. With the help of this grant, HETRA is able to offer weekly Life Skills sessions focusing on skills like independence, confidence, following directions and productivity.
The partnership will support HETRA in providing these services to 60 participants over the next eight months. It also offers the opportunity to provide the program virtually for those who are unable to leave their homes due to the risks of COVID-19.
HETRA serves participants of all ability levels through Equine-Assisted Activities and Therapies. Every week more than 130 participants from Nebraska and Iowa come to partner with HETRA’s horses. Whether riding, carriage driving, or grooming, participants have access to the therapeutic benefits associated with working with horses including improved balance and confidence.
