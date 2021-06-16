High school students win NPW Communications Contest Awards

Several students from Sarpy County were recognized at the 2021 Nebraska Press Women Communications Contest Awards.
The annual competition included 218 entries by students from 15 Nebraska high schools. The contest, which is open to high school students across the state, includes categories in the areas of writing, visual, broadcast or video, and yearbook.
Award winners by category are:
Feature Story
Honorable mentions: Sophia Allen, Gretna High School; Owen Reimer, Bellevue West High School; and Meg Gross, Bellevue West High School.
Graphics/Photo Illustration
Second place: David Berger, Bellevue West High School.
News Story
Third place: Kaleigh Zollman, Gretna High School.
Honorable mentions: Delany Jepsen, Gretna High School; Samantha Chase, Gretna High School; Kaleigh Renner, Gretna High School; Kaleigh Zollman, Gretna High School; Gnally Boukar, Bellevue West High School.
Opinion
First place: Savannah Andrews, Gretna High School.
Second place: Meg Gross, Bellevue West High School.
Honorable mentions: Owen Reimer, Bellevue West High School.
Review
Second place: Sophia Allen, Gretna High School.
Third place: Kaleigh Zollman, Gretna High School.
Honorable mentions: Ellie Woodard, Bellevue West High School.
Sports Photo
Third place: Meg Gross, Bellevue West High School.
Sports Story
Second place: Kristin Kennedy, Bellevue West High School.
Video Feature Story
Second place: Elissa Treu, Bellevue West High School.
Video News Story
Honorable mentions: Vladimir Handlos, Bellevue West High School.
Yearbook Layout
Honorable mentions: Grace Pechacek, Bellevue West High School.
Yearbook Photo
Honorable mentions: David Berger, Bellevue West High School.