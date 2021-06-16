 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school students win NPW Communications Contest Awards
0 comments

High school students win NPW Communications Contest Awards

Several students from Sarpy County were recognized at the 2021 Nebraska Press Women Communications Contest Awards.

The annual competition included 218 entries by students from 15 Nebraska high schools. The contest, which is open to high school students across the state, includes categories in the areas of writing, visual, broadcast or video, and yearbook.

Award winners by category are:

Feature Story

Honorable mentions: Sophia Allen, Gretna High School; Owen Reimer, Bellevue West High School; and Meg Gross, Bellevue West High School.

Graphics/Photo Illustration

Second place: David Berger, Bellevue West High School.

News Story

Third place: Kaleigh Zollman, Gretna High School.

Honorable mentions: Delany Jepsen, Gretna High School; Samantha Chase, Gretna High School; Kaleigh Renner, Gretna High School; Kaleigh Zollman, Gretna High School; Gnally Boukar, Bellevue West High School.

Opinion

First place: Savannah Andrews, Gretna High School.

Second place: Meg Gross, Bellevue West High School.

Honorable mentions: Owen Reimer, Bellevue West High School.

Review

Second place: Sophia Allen, Gretna High School.

Third place: Kaleigh Zollman, Gretna High School.

Honorable mentions: Ellie Woodard, Bellevue West High School.

Sports Photo

Third place: Meg Gross, Bellevue West High School.

Sports Story

Second place: Kristin Kennedy, Bellevue West High School.

Video Feature Story

Second place: Elissa Treu, Bellevue West High School.

Video News Story

Honorable mentions: Vladimir Handlos, Bellevue West High School.

Yearbook Layout

Honorable mentions: Grace Pechacek, Bellevue West High School.

Yearbook Photo

Honorable mentions: David Berger, Bellevue West High School.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert