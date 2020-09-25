 Skip to main content
Homecoming coronation
The 2020 Gretna High School homecoming royalty, from left: princess Sarah Weber, queen Roan Brandon, king James Johnson and prince Trent Fechtmeister. The homecoming royalty was crowned Sept. 18 following the football game. No dance was scheduled this year.
Homecoming king James Johnson and prince Trent Fechtmeister.
Homecoming princess Sarah Weber and queen Roan Brandon.
