Imig nominated for national award
Morningside College senior men’s basketball student-athlete Zach Imig of Gretna is the Great Plains Athletic Conference’s nominee for the male National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Emil S. Liston award.

“His GPA evidences his academic ability, but there is so much more to Zach,” said Morningside College President John Reynders. “Zach attacks life with a passion in much the same way he takes the ball to the hoop. He is engaged in his education with numerous job shadowing experiences in health care, his many leadership positions for a variety of campus organizations, and his willingness to give of his time for a wide array of community service activities.”

Imig is a biopsychology major witha 4.0 grade-point average.

“Zach’s work ethic and passion have helped him become one of the best basketball players in the conference,” said Director of Athletics Tim Jager. “His talent is evident, but I believe his most outstanding characteristics show as Zach represents Morningside with character and class in all he does. Zach’s skills, drive, and work ethic will allow him to be successful at anything he strives for.”

The national winners will be announced during the NAIA National Awards Day Sept. 15.

20200826_gb_img

Zach Imig
