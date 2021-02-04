Independent audit: County financials in good shape

An independent auditor has completed an audit of Sarpy County’s financial statements for the 2020 fiscal year and found that the county remains financially sound, county officials recently reported.

The audit, conducted by Hayes & Associates, concluded the financial statements fairly represent the county’s governmental and business activities, cash flow and each major fund as of June 30, 2020.

“Sarpy County’s fiscal position continues to be strong, and that’s a testament to sound, conservative financial stewardship and our dedicated fiscal and budget office staff,” Sarpy County Board Chairman Don Kelly said, through a news release. “We’re more than pleased with this report and the county’s financial footing.”

Independent auditors examine the county’s finances each year.

“Overall, we achieved our objective of receiving the ideal finding in all areas,” said Sarpy County Chief Financial Officer Bill Conley, through a news release. “Completion of the annual audit is an important milestone because it’s a thorough evaluation of the County’s finances and internal control. Many Sarpy County personnel were involved, and I’m thankful for their assistance and dedication to sound financial disciplines.”

The report does include a known “significant deficiency” relating to internal controls in the treasurer’s office, which is an independent office and separate from the county’s fiscal and budget office. In an audit, a significant deficiency is less severe than a material weakness but still judged to be important enough to merit attention by those charged with governance. The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners and the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts are both conducting reviews of the treasurer’s office.

