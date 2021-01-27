 Skip to main content
Input sought for Sarpy County Earth Day planning
Green Bellevue invites the public to its kickoff meeting for Sarpy County Earth Day planning.

Rather than holding a large, in-person event, Green Bellevue is hoping to offer a “passport” theme that will encourage participation in a mix of activities and educational events throughout the month.

Green Bellevue is seeking input and assistance with formalizing plans and organizing volunteers at this facilitated planning session.

The meeting will be held Jan. 31 at 1:30 p.m. virtually via Zoom. The meeting ID is “811 2086 5232” and the call-in number is 1-312-626-6799.

Those interested in sponsoring the event should contact Ruth Richter at ruthr@greenbellevue.org.

Visit greenbellevue.org for more information.

