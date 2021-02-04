Integrative Chiropractic & Functional medicine opens in Standing Stone

Kyle and Marina Hedlund got married, moved to Gretna and opened their own business all in the month of December.
A busy, beautiful start to the year, the couple stumbled upon the Standing Stone location two years ago — before they were ready to open for business — when Kyle was practicing chiropractic care in Kansas City.
It was the first potential site they toured last year after falling in love with Gretna’s small town “atmosphere and vibes,” said Marina, an Omaha native who longed to return to Nebraska.
Fast forward to Dec. 1, when the couple received the keys to what is now Integrative Chiropractic & Functional Medicine, a practice offering a variety of traditional and alternative approaches to treatment.
Both Marina and Kyle offer something different when it comes to chiropractic care, some of which they felt the Gretna community was lacking.
“Our ability to do a wide variety of things gives us the opportunity to really grow here,” Kyle said. “We work really well together.”
Kyle practices traditional chiropractic care, active rehab, instrument assisted soft tissue manipulation, dry needling, cupping and educating patients on their musculoskeletal complaints.
Holding a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology with a focus on exercise science from Kansas State University and a doctorate in chiropractic care from Cleveland University in Kansas City — where he met his wife, Marina — Kyle’s passion for sports rehabilitation fuels his approach to patient care. He often suggests corrective exercises to his patients.
“I really enjoy treating athletes, but I look at how I can take that and apply it toward the general patient,” he said. “Our goal with care is to get you out of here.”
Along with various chiropractic techniques, Marina also practices functional medicine.
A personal passion she stumbled upon with her own health struggles, Marina was diagnosed with cancer one week before she started chiropractic school, finding that the functional approach helped support her body as she underwent chemotherapy and radiation.
“It really fueled my fire in helping others find a more natural approach to medicine,” she said. “It pairs really well with chiropractic care, taking a holistic and noninvasive approach to pain.”
Her approach to functional medicine uses blood work to take a deeper look at what may be causing the pain typically treated by a chiropractor, prescribing supplements and/or dietary and lifestyle changes as part of care.
“I saw that area lacking in the Gretna community and I’m really excited to work with people,” Marina said. “As much as we love seeing patients, we want to see them pain-free and living a healthy, active life.”
Both doctors encourage members of the community to stop in any time to chat, take a quick tour and learn what Integrative is all about.
Located at 11922 Standing Stone Drive, Suite 200, Integrative Chiropractic & Functional Medicine will host an open house Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. The event will include networking, giveaways, drinks, snacks and more. A ribbon cutting in partnership with the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce will be held at 5:15 p.m.
“We’re a very young business but the town has been very supportive of us,” Kyle said. “We’re excited to see where things go. We hope to give back the way others have supported us.”
Integrative Chiropractic is in network with all major insurance providers and Medicare. To learn more, visit integrativegretna.com.
“We’re excited to meet and integrate ourselves in the community and grow with Gretna,” Kyle said.