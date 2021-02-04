Integrative Chiropractic & Functional medicine opens in Standing Stone

“I really enjoy treating athletes, but I look at how I can take that and apply it toward the general patient,” he said. “Our goal with care is to get you out of here.”

Along with various chiropractic techniques, Marina also practices functional medicine.

A personal passion she stumbled upon with her own health struggles, Marina was diagnosed with cancer one week before she started chiropractic school, finding that the functional approach helped support her body as she underwent chemotherapy and radiation.

“It really fueled my fire in helping others find a more natural approach to medicine,” she said. “It pairs really well with chiropractic care, taking a holistic and noninvasive approach to pain.”

Her approach to functional medicine uses blood work to take a deeper look at what may be causing the pain typically treated by a chiropractor, prescribing supplements and/or dietary and lifestyle changes as part of care.

“I saw that area lacking in the Gretna community and I’m really excited to work with people,” Marina said. “As much as we love seeing patients, we want to see them pain-free and living a healthy, active life.”