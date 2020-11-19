Iske celebrates 50 years with American Legion Auxiliary

A local woman’s lifetime dedication to supporting veterans was celebrated last week.
Kathy Iske was recognized for her 50 years of service to the Legion Auxiliary Nov. 11 at the annual Veterans Day Dinner at Gretna American Legion Post 216.
“I’m very humbled by that,” Iske said. “I’m proud that I’m around long enough to do that.”
Iske’s storied dedication to supporting veterans started in high school.
“I wrote to many of my schoolmates, family and friends, in high school and even after I graduated because so many had either been drafted or enlisted in the service,” Iske said.
Later on, Iske’s husband joined the Air Force, serving as a jet pilot in the Korean War.
Fellow church members and friends in the community asked her to join the Auxiliary. “So I did,” she said, in 1970, quickly getting involved.
“When you sign up to be a volunteer or pay your dues to be part of an organization, my thinking is you’re going to volunteer, you’re going to help,” Iske said.
Iske served in many Auxiliary offices over the years, moving up the ladder from secretary to treasurer, and vice president to president in 1976.
“While I was president, we took over the blood drive from another lady in town,” Iske said.
The first drive in 1977 welcomed 142 people to Gretna City Hall’s basement, a crowded affair.
Over 43 years, Iske has put her all into the blood drive, growing the event from one annual drive to three per year and seeing many changes with the way things work.
“Back then, they did things a lot differently,” she said. “We had about 80 volunteers in two-hour shifts for one day.”
Iske coordinated volunteers to type up people’s information, nurses to make up the bags, people to shake the blood, others sealing and packing, some to transport and someone to hand out cups of water to donors.
In the early 90s, rules changed. Less volunteers were needed, but Iske found other ways to stay involved.
She began visiting the high school with a Red Cross employee to offer information to students who were eligible to donate. She also attended Honors Night, presenting gallon awards to students who had donated numerous pints of blood.
Iske has also served as president over a combined Sarpy County Auxiliary, as well as a page for the district and state, filling many roles, including flag bearer.
“We’re very proud to be asked to do those things,” she said. “All the vets and their families deserve all the help and praise we can give them for all the sacrifices they endure. I’m a patriotic person, I guess. That’s the Auxiliary’s duty, to serve. ‘Service and not self’ is what our motto is. That’s what we’re here for and that’s what we do.”
After 50 years of service, Iske shows no signs of stopping.
“I’m just going to keep plugging along as long as the good Lord lets me,” she said.
She looks forward to next year, when her daughters Nancy Iske and Cindy Moore will receive their 45 year awards with the Auxiliary. Her granddaughter, Ashley Suey, received her 30-year award this year.
A number of other Auxiliary members were recognized for their years of service at the Veterans Day dinner: Mary Len Maw, 30 years; Charlotte Pfeffer, 40 years; Rena Odens, 40 years; Kathy Mazur, 45 years; Linda Gillespie, 40 years; Lori Kanne, 25 years; Katelyn Kennedy, 25 years; Linda Gardner, 25 years.
