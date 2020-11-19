Iske celebrates 50 years with American Legion Auxiliary

The first drive in 1977 welcomed 142 people to Gretna City Hall’s basement, a crowded affair.

Over 43 years, Iske has put her all into the blood drive, growing the event from one annual drive to three per year and seeing many changes with the way things work.

“Back then, they did things a lot differently,” she said. “We had about 80 volunteers in two-hour shifts for one day.”

Iske coordinated volunteers to type up people’s information, nurses to make up the bags, people to shake the blood, others sealing and packing, some to transport and someone to hand out cups of water to donors.

In the early 90s, rules changed. Less volunteers were needed, but Iske found other ways to stay involved.

She began visiting the high school with a Red Cross employee to offer information to students who were eligible to donate. She also attended Honors Night, presenting gallon awards to students who had donated numerous pints of blood.

Iske has also served as president over a combined Sarpy County Auxiliary, as well as a page for the district and state, filling many roles, including flag bearer.