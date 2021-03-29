'It was about good government': Gretna City Administrator Jeff Kooistra to retire April 16

A career dedicated to public service will come to a close April 16 — Gretna City Administrator Jeff Kooistra’s last day before retirement.
Kooistra has spent 43 years in city government, the past eight of those years in Gretna.
“In my generation, there was a lot of social consciousness, people wanting to do things for their community,” he said. “It was about good government.”
That, coupled with his brother’s involvement in public service, “made it look interesting,” he said.
Kooistra earned a degree in urban studies from Central College in Pella, Iowa, before attending the University of Iowa, where he earned a master’s in public affairs.
After an internship in government, Kooistra said he began working his way up, slowly attaining more advanced jobs in larger towns — from city clerk, to assistant city administrator to city administrator.
He served as city administrator in five towns, most in Iowa, before coming to Gretna in January 2013.
“I’ve liked the challenges of the different types of communities,” he said.
Since 2013, Kooistra has overseen the downtown renovation project, the construction of the new Public Works facility, a sprawling annexation proposal, the paving of both 204th and 216th streets and numerous sewer and water extensions, mostly recently through involvement with the Sarpy County and Sarpy Cities Wastewater Agency.
“I’ve always wanted to do things that help the community and improve people’s quality of life,” Kooistra said.
He has participated in the PEL study for the potential 192nd Street interchange and has been instrumental in the upcoming Gretna Crossing Park project.
“This (Gretna Crossing) park project, I’ve spent a lot of time on it and still am,” Kooistra said. “I hate to let it go, but it’s time to let someone else work on it.”
Internally, Kooistra has helped implement a strategic plan for the city, completed shortly before his arrival.
“We started goal setting annually, which was something they hadn’t done before,” he said. “I think that’s helped give everybody good direction.”
Kooistra said the city is financially stable, obtaining excellent bond ratings over the past few years.
“The town’s set up very well for the future,” Kooistra said. “I think the community is going to do really well.”
Kooistra said he had promised former Mayor Jim Timmerman that he would continue working through his recent term.
His wife, Holly, has been retired for a few years and, after 43 years in city government, the timing was right for him to follow suit.
“There’s never really a good time (to leave),” he said. “But, there are times that are better than others and now seems to be that time.”
The incoming city administrator will be able to begin work on a new budget and comprehensive plan, after census findings are finalized, with Gretna expected to become a City of the First Class.
Though Kooistra anticipates a lot of “changes and challenges” in Gretna’s future, he believes an invested community, alongside a dedicated mayor, council and staff, leave Gretna in good hands.
Eventually, Kooistra — a Newton, Iowa, native — will return to Iowa to be closer to grandchildren. The couple also have two grandchildren in Oregon.
He and Holly plan to travel more, with three vacations already planned to visit family later this year.
“As long as we’re healthy and can continue to do those things, we want to,” he said.
Kooistra hopes to have more time to read, to golf — a hobby he said he hasn’t had much time for since he moved to Gretna — and to explore photography.
He hopes to volunteer, sit on some boards and potentially get involved with a statewide organization that offers advice to current city administrators.
“I’ve enjoyed working for the public and being involved with several important projects,” Kooistra said. “It’s nice to feel like you’ve been involved in some things.”