'It was about good government': Gretna City Administrator Jeff Kooistra to retire April 16

“There’s never really a good time (to leave),” he said. “But, there are times that are better than others and now seems to be that time.”

The incoming city administrator will be able to begin work on a new budget and comprehensive plan, after census findings are finalized, with Gretna expected to become a City of the First Class.

Though Kooistra anticipates a lot of “changes and challenges” in Gretna’s future, he believes an invested community, alongside a dedicated mayor, council and staff, leave Gretna in good hands.

Eventually, Kooistra — a Newton, Iowa, native — will return to Iowa to be closer to grandchildren. The couple also have two grandchildren in Oregon.

He and Holly plan to travel more, with three vacations already planned to visit family later this year.

“As long as we’re healthy and can continue to do those things, we want to,” he said.

Kooistra hopes to have more time to read, to golf — a hobby he said he hasn’t had much time for since he moved to Gretna — and to explore photography.

He hopes to volunteer, sit on some boards and potentially get involved with a statewide organization that offers advice to current city administrators.

“I’ve enjoyed working for the public and being involved with several important projects,” Kooistra said. “It’s nice to feel like you’ve been involved in some things.”

