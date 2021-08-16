Items needed for Dragon's Closet coat drive

The Dragon’s Closet is collecting items for its 2021 Coat Drive through Oct. 17.

Items needed include gently used winter coats (sizes baby to adult plus), snow pants and snow boots of all sizes. New hats, gloves, mittens and scarves are also being accepted.

Donations can be left any time on the porch at 317 Paradise Drive. No appointment needed.

The fall and winter clothing giveaway will be Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Along with coats and cold weather gear, lots of winter clothing will also be available.

Bring a photo I.D. and piece of mail dated within the last 30 days, proving residence in the Gretna Public School District.

