Jen Day, Legislature, District 49

Years district resident: 8 years
Age: 39
Occupation/employer: Owner, Artis Strength and Fitness
Elected offices held: None.
Jen Day is challenging incumbent Sen. Andrew La Grone for a seat representing District 49’s western Sarpy County in the Nebraska Legislature.
Day got involved in local politics 10 years ago as a local activist, most recently advocating for public education. A mother of two boys, Day earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 2016.
Through that experience, Day says she found a disconnect between local representatives and their constituents.
“I’ve been really disappointed in the lack of representation we’ve had,” she said. “Our representatives don’t answer emails and phone calls. They won’t take meetings. That’s the opposite of how representative democracy is supposed to work.”
“My campaign has been based on engaging people in the district in the process, getting them to vote and understand that they have the power to affect these issues. I’ve done my best to be as accessible to people in this district as possible.
“That’s why I decided to run, I deeply care about this community and the issues that affect us out here.”
Day’s biggest goals center on public education, property taxes and how the two work together.
“The state can do a better job funding public education, not relying on property tax so heavily to do that,” she said. “With Millard Public Schools, Papillion La Vista Community Schools and Gretna Public Schools, we have three of the best districts in the state. I want to make sure we’re funding them adequately. We’re struggling now because we rely so heavily on property taxes to do that, which makes our astronomically high.
“Nebraska currently ranks 48th in the nation for state aid to public education. The state is not paying its part in funding its schools. I think that’s a huge problem that needs to be fixed.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!