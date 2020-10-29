Jen Day, Legislature, District 49

Years district resident: 8 years

Age: 39

Occupation/employer: Owner, Artis Strength and Fitness

Elected offices held: None.

Jen Day is challenging incumbent Sen. Andrew La Grone for a seat representing District 49’s western Sarpy County in the Nebraska Legislature.

Day got involved in local politics 10 years ago as a local activist, most recently advocating for public education. A mother of two boys, Day earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 2016.

Through that experience, Day says she found a disconnect between local representatives and their constituents.

“I’ve been really disappointed in the lack of representation we’ve had,” she said. “Our representatives don’t answer emails and phone calls. They won’t take meetings. That’s the opposite of how representative democracy is supposed to work.”

“My campaign has been based on engaging people in the district in the process, getting them to vote and understand that they have the power to affect these issues. I’ve done my best to be as accessible to people in this district as possible.