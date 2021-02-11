Johnny 5 arrives: GHS to offer new robotics class

Come fall, Gretna High School students will see a new offering among the skilled and technical science classes.
Mechatronics — a field focused in electrical, computer and mechanical engineering — will be the focus of the new Robots I and Robots II courses.
“We want to teach students how to program machines,” said teacher Andrew Lechtenberg. “That’s kind of where the job market is going — when manufacturing becomes big again in the U.S. — not sitting in an assembly line but programming machines to do it autonomously.”
The courses will make great use of the new makerspace room — a piece of the ongoing GHS addition construction project — with teachers envisioning a netted indoor flying facility for drones and an arena for robotics competitions, as well as flexible classroom space.
GHS is exploring a partnership with 3M for the program, including virtual tours of parts of the assembly lines, also partnering with Southeast Community College in Lincoln, Nebraska, for machine/equipment rental for student use.
“As manufacturing comes back to the United States, it’s not going to be a manual type operation,” said GHS skilled/technical science (shop) teacher Jason Novotny. “It won’t be people working on assembly lines; it’s going to be people working on the robots that do.”
Novotny said the goal with the partnership is to show students interested in the subject tangible future opportunities.
“We really tried to just go and pick some things that were new and cutting edge that not many schools offer,” Novotny said. “To show a student, if you enjoy this area and you’re good at it, there are employers interested in the talents you have, the skill set you’re acquiring.”