Johnny 5 arrives: GHS to offer new robotics class

Come fall, Gretna High School students will see a new offering among the skilled and technical science classes.

Mechatronics — a field focused in electrical, computer and mechanical engineering — will be the focus of the new Robots I and Robots II courses.

“We want to teach students how to program machines,” said teacher Andrew Lechtenberg. “That’s kind of where the job market is going — when manufacturing becomes big again in the U.S. — not sitting in an assembly line but programming machines to do it autonomously.”

The courses will make great use of the new makerspace room — a piece of the ongoing GHS addition construction project — with teachers envisioning a netted indoor flying facility for drones and an arena for robotics competitions, as well as flexible classroom space.

GHS is exploring a partnership with 3M for the program, including virtual tours of parts of the assembly lines, also partnering with Southeast Community College in Lincoln, Nebraska, for machine/equipment rental for student use.