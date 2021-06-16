Johnson earns D.J.'s Hero Award, accompanying $10,000 scholarship

Although he was born with a number of challenging physical conditions — including deafness and a disability that impacted his ability to walk and required that he wear leg braces during his childhood — 2021 Gretna High School graduate James Daniel Johnson has not allowed these challenges to affect his attitude or his ability to achieve his goals.

He was recognized for his perseverance June 2 with the D.J.’s Hero Award, presented at The Salvation Army’s D.J.’s Hero Awards Luncheon at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.

Johnson is the only deaf student-athlete in the state of Nebraska to play on the football, wrestling and rugby teams for all four years of high school.

His determination to become a proficient oral communicator as well as his overall perseverance and positive attitude resulted in his selection as a featured speaker at a recent all-school assembly to launch the Be Kind movement.

In addition to excelling in academics and athletics, Johnson has served as a dedicated volunteer at school, with his church and in his community.