Kara Alexander, Gretna City Council, Ward 2

As the city plans for long-term growth, Alexander says they must be proactive in thinking about how those changes will affect both short and long term goals.

“MAPA has said the greater Gretna area is going to be 50,000 people by 2050,” she said. “We need to make it happen, not let it happen to us.

“There’s a huge disconnect between the jobs we have available and the housing we have available,” she said. “As we’re talking about zoning and planning for these things, we need to be both building the kind of housing that supports the jobs and businesses we have while also attracting businesses that support the houses we’re building so that we can close that gap.”

A self-proclaimed “incredibly informed voter,” Alexander says she is well read and researched on issues.

If elected, she will advocate heavily for more open communication between the city and its residents.

“One thing I always say is, ‘Call my cell phone; you can’t bug me,’” she said. “I want people to call me and talk. I want to know what’s going on and where the issues are. If we’re not communicating, we can’t fix it.

“I will show up and ask questions, answer my phone and take questions from the community. I will honestly consider your opinion. I will be that person that shows up and represents Gretna and listens to our community so that I know how to represent them effectively.”

