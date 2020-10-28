Kara Alexander, Gretna City Council, Ward 2

Years Gretna resident: 28 years
Age: 34
Occupation / Employer: office administrator, Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce
Elected offices held: None
Kara Alexander is running for a seat as Ward 2 representative on the Gretna City Council in an effort to give back to the community that has always supported her.
“I don’t want to lose that as we grow,” she said. “I want to be sure we stay a community where neighbors know each other and people support each other.”
A military widow and Gretna High graduate, Alexander’s high school sweetheart was killed in Iraq in 2007. She serves as board president of local organization Matt’s Music Memorial in his honor and has spent several of the last years advocating for veterans and widows benefits.
Now living with the second love of her life and their 18-month-old daughter, Alexander is heavily involved in the Gretna business community through her work at the Chamber. In her adult life, she has sat on 17 nonprofit boards, most of which she called passion projects close to her heart.
“As I worked through the local issues, I really felt like I could be doing so much more,” Alexander said. “I’m willing to be that person that sits in those meetings and remembers this is about creating, building and fostering a community that builds upon itself and supports itself from within.”
As the city plans for long-term growth, Alexander says they must be proactive in thinking about how those changes will affect both short and long term goals.
“MAPA has said the greater Gretna area is going to be 50,000 people by 2050,” she said. “We need to make it happen, not let it happen to us.
“There’s a huge disconnect between the jobs we have available and the housing we have available,” she said. “As we’re talking about zoning and planning for these things, we need to be both building the kind of housing that supports the jobs and businesses we have while also attracting businesses that support the houses we’re building so that we can close that gap.”
A self-proclaimed “incredibly informed voter,” Alexander says she is well read and researched on issues.
If elected, she will advocate heavily for more open communication between the city and its residents.
“One thing I always say is, ‘Call my cell phone; you can’t bug me,’” she said. “I want people to call me and talk. I want to know what’s going on and where the issues are. If we’re not communicating, we can’t fix it.
“I will show up and ask questions, answer my phone and take questions from the community. I will honestly consider your opinion. I will be that person that shows up and represents Gretna and listens to our community so that I know how to represent them effectively.”
