Koesters 18th birthday to be celebrated with blood drive

“As soon as we hit that 30 mark and beyond, not only are we helping save lives with blood, the Little Giants Foundation also gets money in return,” Koesters said.

“We’re really close to hitting a goal for a research project for SIOD, so we’re really excited to put that funding toward it.”

SIOD, or Schimke immuno-osseous dysplasia, is an incredibly rare genetic disease that affects multiple systems in the body, including the kidneys, growth plates and cartilage, heart and arteries, lungs and immune system. Emily is one of five in the United States and 50 in the world diagnosed with SIOD.

“Blood is so important for so many people, including our family,” Koesters said.

“Emily had a kidney transplant 13 years ago from her dad, Joe.

“She needed blood transfusions from surgeries. She then got lymphoma, not once, but twice, and needed transfusions, platelets, etc.”

Emily also receives regular IV transfusions to increase immunoglobulins. These treatments are derived from a blood product.