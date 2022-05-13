'Kool-Aid Man' trend blamed for broken fences in Sarpy County

Sarpy County sheriff’s deputies have issued criminal mischief citations to nine juveniles who they say ran and jumped into fences in various neighborhoods around the county, destroying property.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Blake Raughton said many of the recent incidents occurred overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. He said up to eight homes in western Sarpy County — neighborhoods from near 156th Street and Giles Road spanning to Gretna — recently had fences broken. The estimated damage likely totals several thousand dollars per house.

Raughton said one neighbor’s surveillance video shows three vehicles stop in a street and about nine teens get out. They talk and laugh for a bit, then most run into the fences, return to the vehicles and leave.

Raughton said the vandals’ idea may have stemmed from the “Kool-Aid man” challenge. In Kool-Aid commercials, the Kool-Aid Man bursts through a wall and brings the sweet, refreshing drink to thirsty children.

“It’s unfortunate that they think they have to do that because it’s fun or they’re having a good time, but what they’re really doing is destroying property of people who are working hard to provide for their families,” Raughton said. “It’s a disconnect from being young and not understanding that there’s consequences.”

The juveniles were issued citations Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said. Similar incidents were reported last summer in west Omaha and Sarpy County.

“It’s frustrating. All this stuff could be avoided,” Raughton said. “In the moment, they might think it’s funny or it’s cool, but really, it’s ignorant. And other people have to suffer.”