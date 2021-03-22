Lansky's opens at 168th Street, Highway 370

A new casual dining spot has popped up along the Highway 370 corridor in Gretna.

Lansky’s opened Monday at 16918 Morgan Ave., on the southwest corner of 168th Street and Highway 370. Hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Chris Hoffman and his wife, Liz, run the independent business alongside Hoffman’s parents, boasting three other locations (Omaha, Bellevue and Council Bluffs), in addition to the new restaurant.

Hoffman’s father was involved with Lansky’s from its start, eventually moving into an ownership role, he said.

“Gretna is obviously growing very quickly,” Hoffman said. “We really like the demographics, the mix of residential and business. We’ve always liked the area.”

Lansky’s specializes in pizza, pasta and Philly steak sandwiches. The fast casual dining experience asks customers to order at the counter, where they are given a number and the food is brought to their table.

“I don’t think there’s anything just like us within a stone’s throw,” Hoffman said. “We’ll fit a little bit of a different mold than what’s out there right now.