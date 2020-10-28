Lauren Liebentritt, Gretna City Council, Ward 2

Liebentritt is running to give back to the community that she loves.

“I want to be that voice and have that transparency I believe I can provide to our community,” she said. “I want to make sure that I am a voice for the community. I want to make sure that we get that feedback from community members. I don’t have two things I want to focus on, it’s more just getting out there and asking the community what they want to see.”

Though she has no set agenda, Liebentritt said one thing community members have approached her about is the 2017 annexation, currently tied up in legal proceedings.

“With my financial background, I would really love to get my hands on that and understand it a bit better,” Liebentritt said. “I would like to see that go forward, but does it go forward exactly as it stands or can we make some amendments to that?”

She has an associate’s degree in criminal justice, a bachelor’s in banking and is currently working toward a master’s in business and professional communication.

“With having the financial background, I’d love to be able to get in there and see what we are doing that we can do better,” Liebentritt said. “I believe I can really assist in making sure we’re not spending money on stuff that’s frivolous, but rather things that make sense.”

