Lauren Liebentritt, Gretna City Council, Ward 2

Years Gretna resident: 27 years
Age: 27
Occupation / Employer: Financial investigator, Bank of the West
Elected offices held: None
Lauren Liebentritt is seeking a seat as Ward 2 representative on the Gretna City Council.
She and her husband — both 2011 graduates of Gretna High School — have three children who currently attend Gretna Elementary School.
No stranger to public service, Liebentritt serves on the Gretna Days Foundation board, as well as the City of Gretna’s Parks and Recreation Committee. Her work on the committee was instrumental in the Gretna Crossing Park project, as well as a three-year plan for updating other parks around town. She is a youth leader for second and fifth graders at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
“I have a strong aptitude for leadership and learning about different aspects of the public sector,” Liebentritt said. “I’m very passionate about Gretna as a town and it’s growth and preservation. I really care about the health and well being of our community and making sure that we maintain that history in the old part of Gretna. We have an amazing history. I believe we should foster that.”
Liebentritt is running to give back to the community that she loves.
“I want to be that voice and have that transparency I believe I can provide to our community,” she said. “I want to make sure that I am a voice for the community. I want to make sure that we get that feedback from community members. I don’t have two things I want to focus on, it’s more just getting out there and asking the community what they want to see.”
Though she has no set agenda, Liebentritt said one thing community members have approached her about is the 2017 annexation, currently tied up in legal proceedings.
“With my financial background, I would really love to get my hands on that and understand it a bit better,” Liebentritt said. “I would like to see that go forward, but does it go forward exactly as it stands or can we make some amendments to that?”
She has an associate’s degree in criminal justice, a bachelor’s in banking and is currently working toward a master’s in business and professional communication.
“With having the financial background, I’d love to be able to get in there and see what we are doing that we can do better,” Liebentritt said. “I believe I can really assist in making sure we’re not spending money on stuff that’s frivolous, but rather things that make sense.”
