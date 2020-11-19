Legion Auxiliary Community Blood Drive collects sixty units of blood

The Nov. 9 American Legion Auxiliary Unit #216 community blood drive held at the Legion Post welcomed several blood donors.

Donors reaching gallon awards were Davin Clayton-4 gallons, Ethel Filmer-14 gallons, Kristina Reed-2 gallons, Rachel Bartek-3 gallons, Brian Schaultman-3 gallons, Allan Wineinger-7 gallons, Iris Jansen-7 gallons and Scott Erlenbusch-1 gallon. These contributors, over their lifetimes, have donated 41 gallons of blood helping save the lives of 984 patients.

They were joined by many other willing donors.

Legion Auxiliary volunteers working the blood drive were Linda Gillispie, Charlotte Peffer, Irene Harris, Kathy Mazur and Kathy Iske.

The Gretna American Legion Auxiliary Unit #216 will host three community blood drives in 2021: April 12, July 12 and Nov. 8. All blood drives are held on a Monday and always from 12:30 to 6:30 pm.

“Thanks to the Gretna community for their dedication to the Red Cross blood drives,” said Kathy Iske, blood drive coordinator. “Everyone stay safe, Happy Holidays, see you in 2021, and may God bless you all and God please bless America!”

