Legion to host Bunco league

Gretna American Legion Post 216 will offer a Bunco league this spring.
Started by a Legion member’s wife who loves Bunco, the league will kick off March 21 at 2 p.m.
Interested parties should visit the Legion Post bar to sign up. They can also call up to the Post at 402-332-4441 and ask to be added to the list.
The league is open to the public.
Bunco league will meet once a month on the third Sunday of each month at 2 p.m.
“We’re going to try it out and see how it goes,” said Cindy Mefford, Legion Post 216’s first vice commander. “Just a nice Sunday afternoon thing to promote camaraderie and get people out.”