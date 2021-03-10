 Skip to main content
Legion to host Bunco league
Gretna American Legion Post 216 will offer a Bunco league this spring.

Started by a Legion member’s wife who loves Bunco, the league will kick off March 21 at 2 p.m.

Interested parties should visit the Legion Post bar to sign up. They can also call up to the Post at 402-332-4441 and ask to be added to the list.

The league is open to the public.

Bunco league will meet once a month on the third Sunday of each month at 2 p.m.

“We’re going to try it out and see how it goes,” said Cindy Mefford, Legion Post 216’s first vice commander. “Just a nice Sunday afternoon thing to promote camaraderie and get people out.”

