 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lions to host free paper shredding
0 comments

Lions to host free paper shredding

The Gretna Lions Club will host a free community paper shredding Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon in McKinney’s Food Center north parking lot, 215 Enterprise Drive.

Limit of two containers per household. No need to remove staples, paper clips or spirals.

At the event, the club will also collect used eyeglasses, hearing aids and mobile phones, as well as food for the Gretna Neighbors food pantry.

For more information, call Pam at 402-216-6532.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert