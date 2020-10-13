Lions to host free paper shredding

The Gretna Lions Club will host a free community paper shredding Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon in McKinney’s Food Center north parking lot, 215 Enterprise Drive.
Limit of two containers per household. No need to remove staples, paper clips or spirals.
At the event, the club will also collect used eyeglasses, hearing aids and mobile phones, as well as food for the Gretna Neighbors food pantry.
For more information, call Pam at 402-216-6532.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!