Living Nativity
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gretna High School earned its 27th state title in play production Friday. The students’ hilarious performance of “Something Rotten!” earned pe…
At its Dec. 1 meeting, the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners approved a Class I liquor license — beer, wine and distilled spirits, on sale o…
A group of Gretna High School students are working to brighten the spirits of elderly residents in the community.
At its Dec. 1 meeting, the Gretna City Council:
The Optimist Angel Tree is up at Pinnacle Bank, 817 Village Square.
The generosity of donors will fund a new playground at Chalco Hills Recreation Area named in memory of 4-year-old Dominik Walters.
Trey Brown of Gretna was named Basketball Player of the Week by the Great Plains Athletic Conference and Hauff Mid-America Sports for the cont…
A founder of Gretna culture will be remembered fondly.