Local Girl Scouts adapt cookie sales to pandemic

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you’re in luck. Girl Scout cookies went on sale Feb. 12.
Local Girl Scout Sydney Vavra, 10, hit the ground running, selling 160 boxes on the first day. A member of Troop 43633, the Thomas Elementary fifth-grader hopes to sell 650 boxes.
“This year, I’m wearing a mask when I go around selling cookies,” said Sydney, who is the lone member of her Troop selling cookies this year.
“Similar to how many businesses were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Scouts will be making adjustments to face the challenges the pandemic presents,” said Susan Payne, public relations specialist with Girl Scouts of Nebraska. “Because the cookie funds are so vital to the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, we are introducing new sale methods that ensure the safety of Girl Scouts and our volunteers, while giving customers access to easy, safe and touchless transactions.”
Alongside traditional sale methods, Girl Scouts of the USA is giving Scouts the tools for virtual cookie bookies, drive-thru and curbside pickup options, online orders that ship directly to the customers door and a partnership with Grubhub food delivery service.
“The best thing is just getting out there and going and seeing some familiar faces that I don’t get to see often,” Sydney said. “Just visiting with people for a few seconds.”
The online sales booth also allows family from farther away to contribute. For those who want to support her but don’t want the cookies, Sydney donates boxes to businesses and organizations making a difference in the Gretna community.
“Just the look on people’s faces when they see a Girl Scout, the uniform and what it represents,” said Sydney’s mother, Nicole Vavra. “Knowing what it does for them to help them grow with decision making and goal setting, people skills and money management, brings that kind of reward to both parties, the seller and buyer.”
All proceeds earned by Nebraska Girl Scouts stay in the state, benefiting both fun projects — for example, glass fusion, a favorite of Sydney’s — and service projects like a recent diaper drive for the Lydia House or donations to The Dragon’s Closet and Gretna Neighbors.
“Whatever they earn, they get to decide how to spend it, what they want to do or things they want to donate to,” Nicole said. “That’s fun for them to have that say in what they do.”
This year’s cookie menu offers the new Toast-Yay! — a French toast-inspired cookie dipped in icing — alongside longtime favorites: Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, Girl Scout S’mores and Shortbread; all for $4 each. A newer gluten-free offering, Caramel Chocolate Chip, are $5 a package.
Girl Scout S’mores will be retired after the 2021 cookie season.
To buy cookies from Sydney, visit app.abcsmartcookies.com/#/social-link-landing/0067a2f7-20cc-4b3b-8291-b31c18586016.
To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit girlscoutsnebraska.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.