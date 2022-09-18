Local governments must show their math to taxpayers at public hearings

GPS bond issue raises request

The fast-growing Gretna Public Schools will have the largest percentage growth in total property tax revenue next year. Its proposed total property tax request will go up $8.2 million, or 16%, in the 2022-23 tax year.

Assistant Superintendent Travis Lightle said bond debt for school construction, approved by Gretna voters in 2020, is the main reason the school district is over the tax increase amount set by the new state law.

The 2020 bond issue is funding construction of a new high school, middle school and elementary school.

Lightle also cited the cost of hiring more faculty because of growing enrollment, and yearly increases in salaries and benefits.