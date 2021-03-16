Local office earning national recognition

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Lori Blum and her branch team members Theresa Gulizia and Terri Linsea recently qualified for Edward Jones’ Branch BOA Managing Partner’s Conference, which recognizes and celebrates the contributions of the firm’s branch office administrators.

“Our branch office administrators have earned this recognition by demonstrating our purpose to partner for positive impact — to improve the lives of our clients and colleagues and, together, better our communities and society,” said Patty Carter, an Edward Jones partner responsible for Branch Team Strategy.

Gulizia attributed the recognition to the branch’s dedication to its clients.

“We are honored to have qualified for this recognition conference,” she said. “It is the result of the close relationships we share with our clients. We value these relationships.”

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments offered to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors.

The firm’s 19,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.5 trillion in client assets under care.

