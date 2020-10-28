Logan Herring, Gretna City Council, Ward 1

“Me not having an agenda is my biggest advantage in the job,” he said. “I can listen to my neighbors, staff and coworkers on the Council and put together a plan. As long as those three realms are happy, I can sleep well at night.

“I’m not coming in to better my career or move on to a higher political position. I’m just here to help the neighbors out, represent them and do what I can to represent the City of Gretna.”

He hopes to continue that representation for another term.

“The challenges and opportunities ahead of us are the same ones we’ve been dealing with for the last decade, or more,” Herring said. “Gretna is the fastest growing community in the state of Nebraska. It’s a good problem to have, but it comes with its own challenges.”

For example, Herring said the city — on its way to being designated a first-class city through an official Census population count of 5,000 — is trying to set itself up for a town of 20,000 people, though tax base funds come from only around 5,000 people.

That move to a city of the first class, Herring said, will bring more opportunity for annexation and commercial opportunity, but also comes with budgeting challenges.

“We are still a small town,” he said. “We’re trying to grow that number and grow the city. We have more and more people moving in next to the city that will eventually be annexed. Between the school district and the city, everyone’s just trying to keep up.”

