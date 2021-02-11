LSO accepting Young Artist Competition entries

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra invites young musicians to enter LSO’s 2020-21 Young Artist Competition for the opportunity to appear as a featured performer on an LSO concert stream. To maintain the safest environment for applicants and judges, this year’s competition will be held in a virtual format.

Applicants may record a 10-minute solo work or movement of a concerto with an accompanist of their choice and submit an unedited video to LSO for consideration. Video recordings will be judged by a panel of LSO musicians, including Music Director Edward Polochick and concertmaster Anton Miller.

The winning video submission will be streamed online directly before LSO’s April 23 streamed Classical concert. Applications must be submitted by March 22.

To be eligible, musicians must be 20 years old or younger on the application’s due date, must play an instrument, must submit an unedited video performance of no more than 10 minutes, and must submit an application with a letter of recommendation.