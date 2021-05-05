Main library to reopen May 17

The Gretna Public Library Board announced last week its decision to reopen the main library at 736 South St. on May 17.

“With the overall environment and atmosphere with COVID, along with the availability now of the vaccines, it seemed like a safe time to start the reopening process,” said Gretna Public Library Director Krissy Reed.

The main library will resume its regular weekday operational hours of 3 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mask use will be strongly encouraged and staff advise patrons to limit the duration of time spent inside the library during their visits.

Curbside pickup will be offered as a permanent service during operational hours.

“If people still aren’t comfortable coming into the library, we understand and still want to make library services available to them and we’re going to do that going forward,” Reed said.

Items can be reserved online and patrons can call the library when they arrive, letting staff know which car they are in.

“We’ll happily bring those items out to them,” Reed said.