Main library to reopen May 17

The Gretna Public Library Board announced last week its decision to reopen the main library at 736 South St. on May 17.
“With the overall environment and atmosphere with COVID, along with the availability now of the vaccines, it seemed like a safe time to start the reopening process,” said Gretna Public Library Director Krissy Reed.
The main library will resume its regular weekday operational hours of 3 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Mask use will be strongly encouraged and staff advise patrons to limit the duration of time spent inside the library during their visits.
Curbside pickup will be offered as a permanent service during operational hours.
“If people still aren’t comfortable coming into the library, we understand and still want to make library services available to them and we’re going to do that going forward,” Reed said.
Items can be reserved online and patrons can call the library when they arrive, letting staff know which car they are in.
“We’ll happily bring those items out to them,” Reed said.
The reopening date for the Gretna Children’s Library is still undecided, though that is expected this summer.
GPL will not assess late fees through Aug. 31. Fees for lost or damaged items will still apply as usual.
The main library’s meeting room will be reserved only for limited library programming and library-based meetings. Many library programs will continue online or in outdoor locations for the time being.
“We really appreciate the support the community has shown us,” Reed said. “We’ve received so much positive feedback from people who have used our services while the library has been closed.
“We’re all very excited to welcome people back into the facility. It will be nice to see those faces that we’ve been missing seeing. We’re really looking forward to it.”