Make-A-Wish fundraiser coming to Gretna Legion

Another cornhole tournament fundraiser is coming to Gretna American Legion Post 216.
Truck Center Companies will bring a piece of its annual fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Nebraska, an organization dedicated to granting life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses, to the post on Saturday, April 24.
Check in from noon to 1 p.m. at 11690 S. 216th St.; tournament begins at 1:30 p.m.
Cost is $40 per team with cash prizes awarded to the top four teams.
Truck Center Companies, one of America’s largest Freightliner dealers, has coordinated the fundraiser for many years, though this is the first year the cornhole tournament will be held in Gretna.
“For 26 years the employees of Truck Center Companies have been raising funds for Make-A-Wish Nebraska,” said Trey Mytty, CEO of Truck Center Companies. “To date we have raised over $3.25 million dollars, granted over 400 wishes and are the single largest donor to Make-A-Wish Nebraska.
“Our main fundraiser is a company-sponsored golf tournament for our customers and vendors with a silent and live auction. Our employees are encouraged to hold other events like the cornhole tournament to add to the donations. We believe strongly in giving back to the community and encourage others to do the same.”
Alongside the tournament, there will be a 50/50 raffle, as well as a drawing to win cornhole boards.
Those who do not wish to pay are welcome to come make a donation and visit.
To donate without attending, a check may be sent to Truck Center Companies, Attention: Amanda Simoneau, (in subject line: MAW Omaha — cornhole fundraiser), 14321 Cornhusker Road, Omaha, NE 68127.
Walk-ins are welcome, though registration is preferred by Friday, April 23.
Come enjoy a day of fun to help a child with terminal illness make a dream come true.
For more information or to register, email MAWFundraiser@yahoo.com.