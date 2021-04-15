Make-A-Wish fundraiser coming to Gretna Legion

Another cornhole tournament fundraiser is coming to Gretna American Legion Post 216.

Truck Center Companies will bring a piece of its annual fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Nebraska, an organization dedicated to granting life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses, to the post on Saturday, April 24.

Check in from noon to 1 p.m. at 11690 S. 216th St.; tournament begins at 1:30 p.m.

Cost is $40 per team with cash prizes awarded to the top four teams.

Truck Center Companies, one of America’s largest Freightliner dealers, has coordinated the fundraiser for many years, though this is the first year the cornhole tournament will be held in Gretna.

“For 26 years the employees of Truck Center Companies have been raising funds for Make-A-Wish Nebraska,” said Trey Mytty, CEO of Truck Center Companies. “To date we have raised over $3.25 million dollars, granted over 400 wishes and are the single largest donor to Make-A-Wish Nebraska.