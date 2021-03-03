Mask mandate expires

The City of Gretna’s mask mandate was allowed to expire last week.

The ordinance, implemented Nov. 23, 2020, with the support of former mayor Jim Timmerman, required face coverings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a time when there were growing numbers of cases and hospital capacities tightening across the state.

Unless renewed — which it was not — the ordinance was set to expire Feb. 23 at 11:59 p.m.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the number of cases has lessened and the capacity in Nebraska hospitals is much improved,” said a statement issued by Mayor Mike Evans. “ With the improving conditions, continued rollout of the vaccinations and many businesses and organizations implementing health procedures that follow both state and federal guidelines, the Gretna City Council and Mayor Evans will allow Ordinance 2072 to expire.”

Though the mandate has expired, the City still advises all health guidelines be observed.

“We strongly support the continued following of all health measures of the CDC and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services,” read Evans’ statement.

As the number of cases and risk continue to lessen, Evans said he will continue to work with the Sarpy/Cass Health Department and the State of Nebraska should future city action be deemed necessary.

