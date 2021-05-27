Masks optional for summer school

Set to run July 5 to July 19 at Aspen Creek Elementary School, summer school details are still being finalized.
What is for certain is that masks will be optional for both students and staff members during Gretna Public Schools summer learning program. The news was shared May 25 at the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education meeting, after a few parents spoke in opposition of mask requirements for the 2021–2022 school year.
Superintendent Rich Beran said district officials considered a number of things when making the decision: a dramatic drop in case counts — with “very, very, very few in the last month at the elementary level” — the removal of Directed Health Measures and the Sarpy/Cass Health Department loosening its recommendations.
“We felt this would be a good time to try optional masks and see how it goes,” Beran said. “For the fall, our plan is to make masks optional if this goes well.”
Also at its May 25 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:
• Approved the resignations of Lindsay Gatewood, Curt Mace and Vincent Saviano.
• Approved the contract of Amanda Nichols and the movement of Brandon Shostak to high school counselor.
• Approved and authorized execution of a post construction storm water management plan maintenance agreement and easement with the City of Gretna for the Gretna High School Phase 2 athletics improvements project.
• Approved the pool and community center schematic design.
• Approved the amendment to the 2020–2021 Special Building Fund Budget. The amendment accounts for the passing of the 2020 bond issue.
• Approved Gretna East High School as the name for the second high school building.
• Approved an Interlocal Agreement with Sarpy County to continue the partnership for the School Resource Officers (SROs.) The three-year agreement has been updated with some state-required language that identifies the responsibilities of the SRO.
• Gave second-round approval to Policy 1060. The policy outlines the limited instances in which advertising may be allowed through school activities, including on scoreboards.
The board also received a report on preliminary early budget numbers before entering executive session to discuss land acquisition and negotiations.
The next regular school board meeting will be Monday, June 8 at 7 p.m. at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month.