Masks optional for summer school

Set to run July 5 to July 19 at Aspen Creek Elementary School, summer school details are still being finalized.

What is for certain is that masks will be optional for both students and staff members during Gretna Public Schools summer learning program. The news was shared May 25 at the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education meeting, after a few parents spoke in opposition of mask requirements for the 2021–2022 school year.

Superintendent Rich Beran said district officials considered a number of things when making the decision: a dramatic drop in case counts — with “very, very, very few in the last month at the elementary level” — the removal of Directed Health Measures and the Sarpy/Cass Health Department loosening its recommendations.

“We felt this would be a good time to try optional masks and see how it goes,” Beran said. “For the fall, our plan is to make masks optional if this goes well.”

Also at its May 25 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:

• Approved the resignations of Lindsay Gatewood, Curt Mace and Vincent Saviano.

• Approved the contract of Amanda Nichols and the movement of Brandon Shostak to high school counselor.