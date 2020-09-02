McKenna Market Mania accepting vendors

The second annual McKenna Market Mania will be held in downtown Gretna on the red brick road Sept. 18 and Sept. 19.

The flea market event will feature antiques, vintage, handmade items, art and food. Outdoor booth space is available for $40 for two days.

Indoor booth space is available for $100 for two days. Limited availability.

To register as a vendor, email mckennamarket@gmail.com or call 402-332-3336 and ask for Tammy or Kandis.

All booth fees are donated to the Gretna Neighbors Food Pantry.

