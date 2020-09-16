McKenna Market Mania returns this weekend

McKenna Market Mania returns to the red brick road in downtown Gretna this weekend.

In its second year, the event is bigger and better: to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on McKenna Avenue near Gretna City Hall.

The flea market and craft show will feature antiques, vintage, handmade items, art and food. Vendors will be set up both indoors and out, and cornhole games will be available for non-shoppers.

Originally scheduled for June, the event was postponed due to COVID-19.

“We are excited to have this event come back in September for the second year,” said event organizers Tammy Tisdall and Kandis Koozer. “We are hoping people are ready to get out and look for those unique treasures they can’t find in the average mass produced department store.”

Held in conjunction with the market, the city will host a community paper shredding Saturday between 10 a.m. and noon. Gretna residents can bring two to three bags/boxes of paperwork to be securely shredded on site for free. A City of Gretna water bill should be provided to prove residence. Participants are encouraged to remain in their vehicles, placing items in the back seat or trunk space so that DataShield employees can easily grab items to be shredded.