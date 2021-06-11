 Skip to main content
McKenna Market returns Friday, Saturday
McKenna Market Mania returns to downtown Gretna today, Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and also runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature 18 indoor vendors and about 20 outdoor vendors. Some are scheduled for both days and a few are just for one day.

The event will also offer food, with one food truck scheduled for Friday and two scheduled for Saturday.

A free paper shredding for Gretna residents will also be held Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.

The event will take place downtown, in front of Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave.

