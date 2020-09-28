 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meet-A-Teacher
0 comments

Meet-A-Teacher

Name: Brett Gebhardt

School: Aspen Creek Elementary

What do you teach? PE K-5

Experience: Fourth year of teaching.

Hobbies: Golf, running, games with family and friends.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? Coaching and instructing little league program. Seeing the difference one has on the kids pushed me to become an educator.

How do you send your summer vacation? Working on projects around the house or spending time with friends and family.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Watching to kids grow from the start of the year to the end of the year, and then year after year, in all ways.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... lost! Really! Couldn’t imagine doing anything else. Synchronized swimming coach?

20200923_gb_matgebhardt

Gebhardt
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert