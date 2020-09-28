Meet-A-Teacher

Name: Brett Gebhardt

School: Aspen Creek Elementary

What do you teach? PE K-5

Experience: Fourth year of teaching.

Hobbies: Golf, running, games with family and friends.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? Coaching and instructing little league program. Seeing the difference one has on the kids pushed me to become an educator.

How do you send your summer vacation? Working on projects around the house or spending time with friends and family.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Watching to kids grow from the start of the year to the end of the year, and then year after year, in all ways.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... lost! Really! Couldn’t imagine doing anything else. Synchronized swimming coach?

