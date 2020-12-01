Meet-A-Teacher

Name: Torie Sykes

School: Aspen Creek Middle School

What do you teach? Eighth grade science.

Experience: First year!

Hobbies: Watching Husker football and Morningside basketball, reading, being outside, and spending time with friends and family.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? My senior year math teacher left a positive impact on me, and after that I knew it was a goal of mine to do the same someday.

How do you spend your summer vacation? I plan to do a lot of reading, work at my part-time job, and be outside as much as possible.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Seeing the growth in students, academically and socially. I enjoy growing the connection I have with my students each day.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... This is a tough one! Anything where I could work with middle level aged kids.

