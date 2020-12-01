 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meet-A-Teacher
0 comments

Meet-A-Teacher

Name: Torie Sykes

School: Aspen Creek Middle School

What do you teach? Eighth grade science.

Experience: First year!

Hobbies: Watching Husker football and Morningside basketball, reading, being outside, and spending time with friends and family.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? My senior year math teacher left a positive impact on me, and after that I knew it was a goal of mine to do the same someday.

How do you spend your summer vacation? I plan to do a lot of reading, work at my part-time job, and be outside as much as possible.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Seeing the growth in students, academically and socially. I enjoy growing the connection I have with my students each day.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... This is a tough one! Anything where I could work with middle level aged kids.

20201125_gb_sykes

Sykes
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dietze named Veteran of the Year
Gretna

Dietze named Veteran of the Year

  • Updated

It was quite the surprise for Dave Dietze last week, who learned about halfway through the Nov. 11 Veterans Day Dinner that he was to be named…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert