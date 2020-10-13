Meet-A-Teacher

Name: Kaleigh Krupski

School: Squire John Thomas Elementary

What do you teach? Kindergarten.

Experience: This is my third year of teaching. All three years I have taught kindergarten at Thomas Elementary!

Hobbies: I love traveling, gardening and spending times with my family and friends.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? As a kid, I spent one summer playing school every day. I have always loved to help others learn and that continued as I grew older.

How do you spend your summer vacation? These past few years I have spent most of my summer taking classes towards my masters. When I am not taking classes I love to travel.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The most exciting part about being an educator is seeing the excitement the kids have when they learn something new. I love that I am able to be a part the kid’s love for learning.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... If I weren’t a teacher I would probably be an event organizer. I really like organizing things and I love to help plan parties to celebrate people.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.