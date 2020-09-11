 Skip to main content
Meet-A-Teacher
Meet-A-Teacher

Name: Katie Payne

School: Palisades Elementary

What do you teach? ACC/Special Education

Experience: This is my second year.

Hobbies: Going on RZR rides, going to the lake, baking, going to concerts.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? My mother! She is a teacher at Gretna and I loved seeing how she influenced her students and I wanted to do the same!

How do you spend your summer vacation? Going to the lake with my husband and family along with being a nanny.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Seeing students make connections and being able to build relationships with my students.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... childcare provider or a baker!

20200909_gb_matpayne

Katie Payne
