Meet-A-Teacher

Name: Katie Payne
School: Palisades Elementary
What do you teach? ACC/Special Education
Experience: This is my second year.
Hobbies: Going on RZR rides, going to the lake, baking, going to concerts.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? My mother! She is a teacher at Gretna and I loved seeing how she influenced her students and I wanted to do the same!
How do you spend your summer vacation? Going to the lake with my husband and family along with being a nanny.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Seeing students make connections and being able to build relationships with my students.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... childcare provider or a baker!
