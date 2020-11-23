Meet-A-Teacher

Name: Carmen Campbell

School: Aspen Creek Elementary

What do you teach? K-5 music.

Experience: 14 years in Omaha Public Schools, year four in Gretna; 18 years of teaching.

Hobbies: Reading, exercising, trivia, sing Omaha Women’s Choir.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? I had many wonderful music teachers as a student in Gretna and at UNO. I want to give back my love of music with others as a thank you to them.

How do you spend your summer vacation? Traveling, spending time with family and friends.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Seeing my students love what we are singing and performing.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... doing something in the medical field.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.