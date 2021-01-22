 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meet-A-Teacher
0 comments

Meet-A-Teacher

Name: Amy Timmerman

School: Thomas Elementary

What do you teach? Third grade.

Experience: This is my eighth year of teaching. I’ve taught second grade for three years and third grade for five years.

Hobbies: Reading, baking, hanging out with friends and family.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? My fourth grade teacher was my favorite and I wanted to grow up and be just like her!

How do you spend your summer vacation? I spent my summer doing lots of swimming and chasing around my two little girls.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Building relationships is rewarding for me. It definitely takes time, but is so worth it when you see them in the hallway the next year and they are so excited to see you and catch up.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be … a nurse like my mom and sister or a stay at home mom to my two girls.

20210113_gb_mattimmerman

Timmerman
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A look ahead at 2021
Gretna

A look ahead at 2021

  • Updated

The City of Gretna was busy in 2020, laying the infrastructure and groundwork for many projects expected to get underway in 2021.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert