Meet-A-Teacher

Name: Amy Timmerman

School: Thomas Elementary

What do you teach? Third grade.

Experience: This is my eighth year of teaching. I’ve taught second grade for three years and third grade for five years.

Hobbies: Reading, baking, hanging out with friends and family.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? My fourth grade teacher was my favorite and I wanted to grow up and be just like her!

How do you spend your summer vacation? I spent my summer doing lots of swimming and chasing around my two little girls.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Building relationships is rewarding for me. It definitely takes time, but is so worth it when you see them in the hallway the next year and they are so excited to see you and catch up.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be … a nurse like my mom and sister or a stay at home mom to my two girls.

