Meet-A-Teacher

Name: Tyler Lucas

School: Gretna Elementary School

What do you teach? Fourth grade.

Experience: Six years teaching fifth grade in Grand Island.

Hobbies: Running, Watching and going to sporting events.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? I had some great coaches and teachers that invested in me as a child and I want to be that same influence for the children I teach.

How do you spend your summer vacation? My wife and I always take our three kids on a week long summer vacation somewhere. Usually we find a great place someone close to water so we can enjoy some time at the beach.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The most rewarding part is getting to impact a student’s story. During the school year we spend a greater amount of time with the student than the parents and I think its amazing to see how creating those relationships can positively impact a student and their success.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... I think I would have to do some other profession with kids, I guess I am still a bit of a kid myself!

