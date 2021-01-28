Meet-A-Teacher

Name: Becky Medcalf

School: Aspen Creek Elementary

What do you teach? I am a librarian.

Experience: Two years teaching kindergarten; four years teaching third grade; fourth year in the library.

Hobbies: I like spending time with family at the lake, swimming and kayaking, and of course, reading!

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? I helped my aunt set up her classroom when I was 8. However, my first career was in banking. After my son was born, I knew working with kids was for me.

How do you spend your summer vacation? We usually visit family and spend time at the lake.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? I enjoy developing relationships with students. As a specialist, we are in the unique position to see them grow from kindergarten through fifth grade.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be … a carpenter. I usually have at least one woodworking project completed each summer.

