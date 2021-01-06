 Skip to main content
Meet-A-Teacher
Name: Becky Cook

School: Aspen Creek Elementary

What do you teach? Art.

Experience: Four years at St. Robert Bellarmine in Omaha. This is my fourth year at Aspen Creek Elementary.

Hobbies: Running, exercise, reading, playing with my daughter.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? My high school art teacher.

How do you spend your summer vacation? Enjoying time with my 7-month-old daughter.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? When students tell me they love coming to art class or that art is their favorite special.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be … a stay at home mom or a personal trainer.

20201230_gb_matcook

Cook
