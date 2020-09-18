Meet-A-Teacher

Name: Ms. Chelsey Schmeling

School: Gretna Elementary School

What do you teach? Elementary Vocal Music

Experience: I graduated from Luther College in Decorah, IA with a bachelors degree in music education. Prior to coming to Gretna, I taught middle school band in Rock Valley, IA for one year. This will be my second year teaching.

Hobbies: When I am not teaching, I enjoy playing the trumpet. You can also usually find me reading a book and enjoying a coffee at the local coffee shops. I also love hanging out with my fiancé, Noah, and our kitty, George.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? Since 6th grade, I have always known I wanted to teach music. I had an amazing, positive, fun experience in middle school band and always knew that I wanted to teach children about music. I am lucky to have had amazing music educators throughout my middle school, high school and college experiences that pushed me and inspired me to pursue music. I am greatful for these educators and strive everyday to be the same inspiration for my students.