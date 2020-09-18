Meet-A-Teacher

Name: Ms. Chelsey Schmeling
School: Gretna Elementary School
What do you teach? Elementary Vocal Music
Experience: I graduated from Luther College in Decorah, IA with a bachelors degree in music education. Prior to coming to Gretna, I taught middle school band in Rock Valley, IA for one year. This will be my second year teaching.
Hobbies: When I am not teaching, I enjoy playing the trumpet. You can also usually find me reading a book and enjoying a coffee at the local coffee shops. I also love hanging out with my fiancé, Noah, and our kitty, George.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? Since 6th grade, I have always known I wanted to teach music. I had an amazing, positive, fun experience in middle school band and always knew that I wanted to teach children about music. I am lucky to have had amazing music educators throughout my middle school, high school and college experiences that pushed me and inspired me to pursue music. I am greatful for these educators and strive everyday to be the same inspiration for my students.
How do you spend your summer vacation? Soaking up all of my free time camping, boating, traveling, and just being outside. I love to visit my family in Okoboji, Iowa and South Dakota. This summer (2021), I am looking forward to getting married and traveling to Portland, Maine!
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? There are so many rewarding parts of being an educator! I love watching the students have a light bulb moment when they are understanding a concept. Just watching them be successful and watching the progression as they learn new music concepts is so rewarding for me!
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... If I was not a teacher, I would be a pastor or pursue music ministry and lead a church worship team!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!