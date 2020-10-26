Meet-A-Teacher

Name: Cole Kohout
School: Thomas Elementary
What do you teach? Second grade.
Experience: Year eight of teaching. Five years of fifth grade, three years of second.
Hobbies: Playing guitar, writing music, watching sports, cooking and exercising.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? I believe everyone should be seen for their growth and potential. At an early age, having an adult who treats a child like they are worth a million dollars, is positive and constructive, and shows attentiveness in their interests, is essential for mental development.
How do you spend your summer vacation? This past summer I focused on exercising and living a healthier lifestyle. I also delivered over 500 orders for DoorDash.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Having students e-mail or visit after years of being out of my class. Many people have never had a teacher who affected them so much that they wanted to see them again. I’m fortunate to have students who have affected me as much as I’ve affected them. The reunions always bring a smile to my face.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... In my thirteenth year of college, building debt and stacking college credit attempting to decide where my skills could best be used, before eventually landing on becoming a teacher. I love my career and couldn’t imagine doing anything else.
