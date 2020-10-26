Meet-A-Teacher

Name: Cole Kohout

School: Thomas Elementary

What do you teach? Second grade.

Experience: Year eight of teaching. Five years of fifth grade, three years of second.

Hobbies: Playing guitar, writing music, watching sports, cooking and exercising.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? I believe everyone should be seen for their growth and potential. At an early age, having an adult who treats a child like they are worth a million dollars, is positive and constructive, and shows attentiveness in their interests, is essential for mental development.

How do you spend your summer vacation? This past summer I focused on exercising and living a healthier lifestyle. I also delivered over 500 orders for DoorDash.