Meet-A-Teacher

Name: Sierra Johnson
School: Palisades Elementary
What do you teach? Preschool.
Experience: First year of teaching.
Hobbies: Being outdoors and bowling.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? A high school class where we got to observe a preschool room.
How do you spend your summer vacation? Mainly working but relaxing and hopefully going on a little vacation.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The moment that the lightbulb goes off and you know your student understands.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... probably a nurse because I like helping others.