Meet-A-Teacher

Name: Sierra Johnson

School: Palisades Elementary

What do you teach? Preschool.

Experience: First year of teaching.

Hobbies: Being outdoors and bowling.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? A high school class where we got to observe a preschool room.

How do you spend your summer vacation? Mainly working but relaxing and hopefully going on a little vacation.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The moment that the lightbulb goes off and you know your student understands.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... probably a nurse because I like helping others.

