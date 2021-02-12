Meet-A-Teacher

Name: Megan Williams

School: Palisades Elementary

What do you teach? Fifth grade.

Experience: Two years as a kindergarten para, one year substitute, first-year teacher.

Hobbies: DIY home projects, camping, reading, #1 Fan for my kids’ sports.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? Teaching is my second career. It wasn’t until I had children of my own that I realized that my life’s purpose is to help kids grow and develop to their fullest potential.

How do you spend your summer vacation? I spent most of last summer preparing for this school year. Normally, my family takes several RV camping trips and we enjoy spending time at the lake. My kids play beach volleyball and baseball so we spend a lot of time on the court and at the field in the summer.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Building relationships with kids and learning what makes them tick. It’s also very rewarding to watch them push their limits and finally achieve success.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a doctor.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.